Samsung is bringing Android 13 with One UI 5.0 to three more devices this week, growing its portfolio of handsets that feature the latest version of Android. The devices being updated are the Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, and Galaxy XCover 5.

Galaxy A13 5G

It appears the Android 13 release for the Galaxy A13 5G is only available in several European countries at the moment, but it should roll out to additional markets in the coming days. The latest firmware version is identified as A136BXXU2BVK3, which is meant for the global variant of the device (model number SM-A136B).

Galaxy A51 5G

The Verizon 5G version of the Galaxy A51 (SM-A516V) is also starting to receive the One UI 5 update, but seemingly only for the Spectrum Mobile users for the moment. That update has a build number of A516VSQU5FVK1. This is a particularly interesting scenario, as the neither the U.S. carrier-unlocked variant, nor the global model of the Galaxy A51 5G has received the Android 13 update yet.

Galaxy XCover 5

The rugged Galaxy XCover 5 (SM-G525F) is receiving Android 13 too, with a build number of G525FXXU5CVK6. The update has only been spotted in Europe so far.

All of the updated firmware releases include the November 2022 security patch, according to the release notes.

As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone. However, if you're accustomed with PC-based flashing, then you can skip the waiting queue and run the new release right now by installing it manually on your Galaxy device.

