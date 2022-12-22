Despite being the largest handset manufacturer in the world, Samsung has managed to do a pretty good job of keeping its handsets up to date with OS and security updates. Today, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G owners will be happy to know that a carrier-locked model of the handset in the United States has started to receive Google's latest Android 13 update.

The update was spotted by the folks at SamMobile, who state that the update is rolling out to US Cellular Galaxy A13 5G models right now. The update arrives to handsets as firmware version A136USQU3CVK9, and includes the November 2022 Android security update as well.

The news outlet speculates that Android 13 will start rolling out to other carrier-locked models within the next few days. That means if you're using a Galaxy A13 5G on T-Mobile or AT&T, be on the lookout, as your device could get Android 13 by the time the weekend rolls around.

While the update should pop up on its own, you can always check to see if its available by heading to the Settings menu. Within the Settings menu, just head to the Software Update tab, and if it's available, you should be able to download and install it. If it has not arrived, you will have to wait patiently or there is the option of manually installing it.

Of course, before you do that, be sure to back up all of your important data on the smartphone, just in case something goes wrong. Despite, the Galaxy A13 5G making its debut just a year prior, there is the possibility that this will be its last update. Luckily, if that happens to be the case, you can always install a custom ROM, keeping it fresh and up to date for years to come.

Source: SamMobile