It's that time of year again, when thousands of companies, journalists, and even enthusiasts descend on to Las Vegas, Nevada to learn, explore, and experience the best innovations in technology for the upcoming year. That's right, CES 2023 is underway and while Samsung typically reserves its handset announcements for its own Unpacked events, the company does have something new in store for CES, giving us a look at the brand new and affordable Galaxy A14 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Sometimes 64GB of storage really isn't enough, and luckily, you'll have the ability to expand storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. As far as the display goes, you're going to get a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. If you're someone that loves to shoot selfies, Samsung has you covered with a 13MP front-facing camera.

When it comes to the battery, you can count on all-day use from the handset with its 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, you can quickly charge the smartphone since it offers up to 15W wired charging speeds. As for connectivity, the Galaxy A14 5G has Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac band support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2, and as you can probably guess from the name, support for 5G. With the handset making its debut in 2023, you know Samsung's got you covered with software, as it will be running Android 13.

Furthermore, you're going to get two major Android OS updates, along with up to four years of security updates. As far as pricing goes, you're looking at $199.99 when you purchase it outright. When it comes to carriers, in the United States, it will be offered by AT&T and Cricket Wireless starting on January 13. Those that qualify will be able to pick up the handset for just $2 per month and business account holders will be able to snag it for just $25 on a two-year contract. But, for the fine print you'll want to check the details here.