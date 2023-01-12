Samsung has released the Galaxy A14 5G to retail, making it available unlocked for just $200. It can also be purchased through carriers as well.

Samsung's affordable Galaxy A14 5G, which was announced during CES is now on sale. The handset popped up on Samsung's website, with the option of purchasing it unlocked or grabbing it with a US carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. Of course, you're also welcome to go through the wireless carriers directly, which could nab you a great deal when bundled with a new contract or if you perform an upgrade on an existing line.

The Galaxy A14 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 processor that is paired with 4GB RAM. The phone has 64GB of internal storage with expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card. When it comes to the screen, you're looking at a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate that features a small cutout on the top portion of the screen for a 13MP front-facing camera. On the rear, the phone has a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

As far as how long you'll get out of the unit, you can expect all day use thanks to the 5,000mAh capacity battery, with charging speeds up to 15W when using a USB-C cable. Unfortunately, the handset does not feature wireless charging capabilities. Luckily, you will get Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac band support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As mentioned before, you can now purchase it unlocked for just $200 or try to find a better deal by going through a wireless carrier.

If you're not looking for a budget handset, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for Samsung's next flagship smartphone that is set to make its debut on February 1. If even slightly interested, it's probably a good idea to get your reservation in for the smartphone right now. Those that register early will be eligible for up to a $100 credit towards the phone when the handset is officially released.