Samsung’s on a roll, brings Android 12 with One UI 4.1 to the Galaxy A22 4G and Galaxy A41

Amidst all the talk about Android 13, some people forget that OEMs are still working on updating their smartphones to Android 12. Samsung, for example, has upgraded a bunch of Galaxy devices to Android 12 with the company’s own One UI 4.1 skin on top in the last few weeks. Now, two more Galaxy A series phones – the Galaxy A22 4G and the Galaxy A41 – are receiving the same treatment in select regions.

Galaxy A22 4G

The MediaTek Helio G80-powered Samsung Galaxy A22 4G was originally launched with Android 11. Samsung is now rolling out the first major Android update to the phone in the form of One UI (Core) 4.1. The release brings along the April 2022 security patches.

The new build is available for both the SM-A225F and the SM-A225M variants in the form of software version A225FXXU3BVD8 and A225MUBU3BVD8, respectively. The OTA is live in Russia and Panama at the time of reporting.

Galaxy A41

The Galaxy A41 has also started receiving the stable One UI 4.1 update. The build number of the new software is A415FXXU1DVDB. The OTA is currently rolling out in the SER region, which is Samsung’s codename for Russia. The underlying Android security patch level is April 2022.

Notably, the aforementioned devices skipped the One UI 4.0 release and jumped directly to One UI 4.1. There is no change in the bootloader version, though, which means power users can still revert back to an Android 11-based firmware if required.

As usual, the new updates are rolling out in waves, so it may take some time before they reach your device. To check if it’s available for your phone, head to Settings > Software update. If you want to skip the waiting queue, you can grab the new release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Galaxy A22 4G or Galaxy A41? Let us know in the comments below.

