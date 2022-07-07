One UI 4.1 update arrives on the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and three other phones

Samsung is bringing Android 12 with One UI 4.1 to four more A-series smartphones this week, growing its portfolio of handsets that feature the latest version of Android. The devices being updated are the Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A03s, and the Galaxy A02s.

Galaxy A22 5G

The 4G edition of the Galaxy A22 picked up the Android 12 update back in May. Now, the Galaxy A22 5G is receiving a taste of Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 in the form of software version A226BXXU4BVF7. So far, it’s the SM-A226B variant to which the new build has started rolling out in Thailand and Malaysia.

Galaxy A21s

It appears the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A21s is only available in Russia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong at the moment, but it should roll out to additional markets in the coming days. The latest firmware version is identified as A217FZHU8DVF6, which is meant for the SM-A217F model.

Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A02s

The same update of Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 is also rolling out to the Galaxy A03s (model number SM-A037F) and Galaxy A02s (model number SM-A025F, SM-A025M) in select regions. For the Galaxy A03s, the software version is A037FXXU1BVFB and it is available across several Asian countries. The Galaxy A02s, on the other hand, has received the new build in the form of build A025FXXU4CVF4 in Russia and A025MUBU4CVF4 in Panama.

All of the updated firmware releases include the June 2022 security patch, according to the release notes. Notably, the aforementioned devices skipped One UI 4.0 and jumped directly to 4.1.

As always, the updates are rolling out in batches. Having said that, if you are no stranger to PC-based flashing, you can skip the waiting queue. To do so, grab the latest release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

