Samsung’s speed with the rollout of One UI 5 based on Android 13 has been nothing short of impressive. We just saw the a bunch of mid-rangers pick up the stable One UI 5 release at the tail end of November. The saga continues, as the Android 13 updates are now arriving for yet another set of affordable 5G smartphones, including the Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy M42 5G, so that you can start the month of December on the right foot.

Galaxy A22 5G

The MediaTek Dimensity 700-powered Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was originally launched with Android 11. The Korean OEM is now rolling out the second major update to the phone in the form of One UI (Core) 5.0, which also brings in the November 2022 security patches. The new build, tagged as A226BXXU5CVK8, is live in multiple Asian and European countries.

Galaxy F42 5G

The Galaxy F42 5G is a nothing but a rehashed version of the Galaxy A22 5G. Thanks to the similarity, the Android 13 update for the Galaxy F42 5G is also ready for the prime time.

The One UI (Core) 5.0 release is rolling out in the form of software version E426BXXU3CVKC with the November 2022 SPL. The initial rollout is so far limited to India, albeit other regions are expected to get the OTA soon.

Galaxy M42 5G

The Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Galaxy M42 5G arrives as firmware version M426BXXU3CVK5. It’s been widely reported that the OTA update has already been popping up for users in India, and it’s only a matter of time before we see it elsewhere. Like the other recent Samsung Android 13 updates, this one will come bundled with the November 2022 security patchset.

Galaxy F52 5G and Galaxy Quantum 2

Last but not least, stable One UI 5 software is rolling out to some regional models such as the Galaxy F52 5G (China-only) and the Galaxy Quantum 2 (South Korea-only) as we speak, so there’s a pretty decent chance that you’ll be leaving Android 12 behind as you enter 2023. The build numbers are E5260ZCU1CVK8 and A826SKSU2DVK2, respectively.

In case you haven’t received the OTA prompt on your phone yet, you can head over to the Software update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. You can also grab the stable One UI 5.0 release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung update server (1, 2), Samsung Community forums (1, 2)