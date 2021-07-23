Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launches in India as the company’s latest 5G phone

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy A22 5G in India, the first smartphone with 5G connectivity in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio. Announced globally last month, the Galaxy A22 5G is an affordable smartphone offering support for 11 bands on the 5G spectrum. This means it will support the super-fast mobile connectivity when it launches in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Dimensions & Weight 167.2 x 76.4 x 9.0mm

203g Display 6.6-inch HD+ TFT 90Hz

Infinity-V Display

SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

microSD up to 1TB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

15W wired charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Main: 48MP (f/1.8)

Ultra-Wide: 5MP (f/2.2)

Depth: 2MP (f/2.4) Front Camera(s) 8MP (f/2.0) Port(s)/Button(s) USB Type-C 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker

Dolby Atomos Connectivity WiFi 6 support

Bluetooth 5

5G Software Android 11 with One US Core 3.1

The Galaxy A22 5G comes with a polycarbonate construction, featuring a 6.6″ FHD+ Infinity-V TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB). Notably, the handset was announced in a 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configurations as well, but Samsung hasn’t launched those variants in India.

Coming to the cameras, there are three of them at the back, including a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone also features Dolby Atmos support via wired and Bluetooth headsets, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The Galaxy A22 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging.

Pricing & Availability

Offered in Grey, Mint, and Violet color variants, the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at ₹19,999 (~$268) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹21,999 (~$295) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. This makes it a competitor for smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and Samsung’s very own Galaxy M42 5G.