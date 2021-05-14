Here’s our best look yet at Samsung’s rumored Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung has rolled out a variety of devices that come equipped with 5G, including the affordable Galaxy A32. The company is reportedly gearing up to launch yet another 5G device, and it could be Samsung’s cheapest yet.

After end of April at the end of April, 91Mobiles has released more renders of the Galaxy A22 5G, along with possible pricing details when it launches. According to the report, the device may be available in India and part of Asia, and retail for 200,000 KRW ($180).

There will reportedly be two variants of the Galaxy A22 — 5G and 4G variants — with specs that differ slightly. 91Mobiles claims the 5G model will feature a 6.4-inch LCD display and a triple-camera setup, with a 48MP main sensor paired with a macro sensor and depth sensor. The device will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Image: 91Mobiles

As for the Galaxy A22 4G, the device may include a quad-camera setup, a 6.4-inch OLED display, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chip. Both devices are expected to feature 5,000mah batteries with 15W fast charging support. The devices are also expected to feature fairly similar designs, with a teardrop notch, square-shape camera module, and four color options: white, black, purple, and green.

As 5G becomes more widely available, more affordable options are being released. There are a variety of good options on the market, including the aforementioned Galaxy A32 5G. Samsung’s Galaxy A22 could be the latest addition to a lineup of good but also cheap 5G handsets.

With the frequency of leaks over the past few weeks, it would seem an announcement is just around the corner. Wouldn’t you know it: Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy A22 as early as June, which means it won’t be much longer before the device becomes official. Until then, enjoy these fresh renders.