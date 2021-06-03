Samsung reveals the Galaxy A22 5G, its cheapest 5G phone yet

Samsung sells many different budget phones, and slowly but surely, 5G is tricking down the ladder. The company brought five Galaxy A-series phones to the United States back in April, and now Samsung has announced two more models in the A-series: the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G. Like most other A-series devices, Samsung is selling a 5G variant for regions with functional 5G networks and a cheaper model for the rest of the world.

Specification Galaxy A22 Galaxy A22 5G Build Plastic back

Plastic frame Plastic back

Plastic frame Dimensions & Weight 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4mm

186g 167.2 x 76.4 x 9.0mm

203g Display 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz

Infinity-U Display 6.6-inch HD+ TFT 90Hz

Infinity-V Display

SoC MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

microSD up to 1TB on all models Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

15W wired charging 5,000mAh battery

15W wired charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Cameras Main: 48MP (f/1.8), OIS

Ultra Wide: 8MP (f/2.2)

Depth: 2MP (f/2.4)

Macro: 2MP (f/2.4) Main: 48MP (f/1.8)

Ultra Wide: 5MP (f/2.2)

Depth: 2MP (f/2.4) Front Camera(s) 13MP (f/2.2) 8MP (f/2.0) Ports Unknown Unknown Audio Dolby Atmos Dolby Atomos Connectivity LTE 5G Software One UI (Android 11) One UI (Android 11)

Despite sharing a similar name and design, the two devices have significant differences beyond connectivity support. The LTE-only Galaxy A22 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, while the A22 5G has a larger 6.6-inch display, but it’s LCD instead of AMOLED. Samsung is using the MediaTek Helio G80 in the cheaper model and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 in the A22 5G. Storage and RAM also varies, with three possible variations on the LTE phone and four on the 5G phone, depending on region.

The camera setup is also different on each model. Both have a 48MP main camera, but the LTE phone has an 8MP ultra-wide while the 5G model’s ultra-wide is only 5MP. The Galaxy A22 5G also doesn’t have the 2MP macro lens of the entry-level A22, but if we’re being honest, that’s not much of a loss. Finally, the LTE phone has a 13MP selfie camera, while the 5G phone’s front lens is only 8MP.

The Galaxy A22 will be available in black, white, mint, and violet, while the A22 5G replaces the black option with gray. Pricing will vary by country and region — the 64GB A22 5G will cost €229 in most of Europe, or €249 for 128GB. No pricing information for the non-5G phone has been made public yet, and it’s not clear if either model will be released in North America or India.