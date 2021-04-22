The Galaxy A22 could be Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone

The rollout of 5G technology is heavily dependent not just on rolling out the technology and infrastructure for it, but also on getting 5G smartphones on people’s hands. And while pretty much all 2021 flagships and even some mid-range phones are launching with 5G compatibility, there’s also a lot of phones on the budget side of the aisle that is 7uy still coming with only LTE support at most. While it will be a while before 5G is as mainstream as 4G is right now, we have to start somewhere. And Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A22 is purported to be the most affordable Samsung smartphone with 5G support, if leaks are to be believed.

The Samsung Galaxy A22, according to leaked renders from OnLeaks published on Voice, will have a typical budget phone design in line with Samsung’s design philosophy. While the Galaxy A21 employed design elements such as a punch-hole display and featured quad rear cameras, the Galaxy A22 might take a more conventional approach to design and features, featuring an Infinity-V display with a teardrop notch and triple rear cameras, albeit the main sensor will allegedly be 48MP instead of 16MP. And the rear camera setup will be configured in a square module, similar to other cheap Samsung smartphones. The overall back design is sort of reminiscent to phones like the Pixel 4a.

The Galaxy A32 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, and while we don’t yet know what processor will the A22 carry, we’d guess it’ll be something like a Snapdragon 480, which comes with 5G but is one step lower in terms of performance. The Galaxy A21 came with a Helio P35 processor, which was 4G-only. If other reports are to be believed, we might see a 4G version come to the market as well for markets like India, where 5G is not available yet, and presumably with a 4G SoC as well. The Galaxy A22 will be launching sometime in June, according to rumors and leaks.