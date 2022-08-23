Samsung unveils a 5G variant of the Galaxy A23, but you can’t buy it just yet

Samsung launched the Galaxy A23 in the U.S. this March, offering budget-conscious buyers a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and an impressive 50MP primary camera at a rather affordable price. However, given its affordable price point, the device did not feature 5G support, making it a tough sell to those looking for a budget-friendly 5G device. Thankfully, Samsung has now unveiled a 5G variant of the Galaxy A23 in Taiwan, and the new Galaxy A23 5G offers pretty much everything you get with the LTE variant, along with 5G support and a high refresh rate display.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Dimensions & Weight 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm

197g Display 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V LCD

120Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

6GB + 128GB

Expandable up to 1TB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

25W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 5MP f/2.2, 123-degree FoV

Depth: 2MP f/2.4

Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 8MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features the same design as the LTE variant, with a rectangular camera island in the top right corner of the back panel and an Infinity-V display over on the front. The display measures 6.6-inch, offers an FHD+ resolution, and a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. On the inside, the Galaxy A23 5G packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The device also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree FoV, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, the device gets an 8MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the hardware is a large 5,000mAh battery that offers 25W wired fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A23 5G offers 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the software front, the device runs Samsung’s One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will go on sale in Taiwan starting September 16. It will be available in three colorways — Tide Black, Mist Blue, and Peach. As mentioned earlier, the device comes in two RAM/storage configurations which are priced as follows:

4GB + 64GB: TWD 8,990 (~$298)

6GB + 128GB: TWD 9,990 (~$330)

At the moment, Samsung has not shared any details regarding an international launch. But we expect the Galaxy A23 5G to make its way to the U.S. market in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to share its pricing and availability details for the U.S. as soon as its launched in the region.

Are you looking for a new budget-friendly 5G device? Does the Galaxy A23 5G fit your requirements? Let us know in the comments section below.