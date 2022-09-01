Samsung debuts the Galaxy A23 5G in the US, now available for $299.99

Towards the beginning of the year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A23 in an LTE-only avatar. Several months later, it would follow up with an improved 5G model, the Galaxy A23 5G, which was made exclusively available in Taiwan. Now, the device is making its debut in the United States, arriving at carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Samsung touts the Galaxy A23 5G as a phone that packs the “latest innovations at a great value.” If this is your first time hearing about the Galaxy A23 5G, the phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ infinity-V LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Perhaps one of the perks of the display is that it offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and will have 64GB of internal storage. For some, the 64GB of internal storage might not quite be enough. Thankfully, Samsung has included a microSD slot, giving users the chance to expand their storage up to 1TB.

As you might have noticed from the images, the handset packs four cameras, with the primary camera using a 50MP sensor. Since the sensor features optical image stabilization, it should provide steady shots for both photos and videos. For those that take selfies, the Galaxy A23 5G has an 8MP front-facing camera. As for battery life, you should feel confident getting through a day thanks to the handset’s 5,000mAh battery. In addition to the excellent battery life, the device will offer proper security thanks to Samsung’s Knox platform, with the device being secured with a fingerprint reader that can be found embedded into the power button.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is the latest budget device from Samsung, offering 5G and a well rounded experience at a price that doesn't hurt your wallet. Buy from AT&T

Best of all, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is priced to compete, coming in at just $299.99. The device will be available at Samsung Experience Stores across the United States. It will also be available on Samsung.com and will be carried by wireless carriers AT&T and T-Mobile.