Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 4G launched in India with a 50MP primary camera and 5,000mAh battery

After launching the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 4G in the US earlier this month, Samsung has finally brought its latest affordable smartphones to India. Both phones are now officially available in the country and compete directly against the budget-friendly offerings of Xiaomi and Realme in the budget segment. The Galaxy A23 is a follow-up to the Galaxy A22, while the Galaxy A13 4G replaces last year’s Galaxy A12, which was reportedly the most popular smartphone in 2021.

Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 4G Indian pricing

The Galaxy A23 in India starts at ₹19,499 (~$256) and goes up to ₹20,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It comes in three colorways: Black, Blue, and Orange. The Galaxy A13, on the other hand, starts at ₹14,999 (~$197) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. There’s also a 4GB/128GB model, which retails at ₹15,999, while the top model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will set you back ₹17,499. It will be available in four colors: Black, Orange, White, and Blue. Both phones are available for purchase on Samsung.com and Flipkart.

Specifications

The Galaxy A23 sports a 6.6-inch TFT FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate on the front. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The Galaxy A23 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging.

The Galaxy A13 4G is identical to the A23 in most areas. It has the same 6.6-inch FHD+ display (60Hz), the same quad-camera setup, and the same 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, it swaps the Qualcomm chip for an unspecified 0cta-core chipset (likely Exynos 850).

Both phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and run Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top. Note that Samsung doesn’t include the 25W fast charger in the box with either phone.