We are now getting our clearest look yet at Samsung's upcoming and unannounced Galaxy A24, showing off its simple yet beautiful design and stunning colors. Although a release date for the device has not been announced, Samsung has hinted that it's coming. Luckily, we're getting an early look at the phone, getting early access to some of its key specifications ahead of its release. Despite being a budget handset, the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy A24 is an exciting time, because it could end up becoming one of the best Android smartphones under $300.

Source: WinFuture

According to WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy A24 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor that will be paired with 4GB RAM and will also have 128GB of internal storage. This model will also have a microSD card slot, offering run for expansion when necessary. As far as the screen, it comes with a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. On the rear, the handset will get a triple camera setup, with a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensor.

Source: WinFuture

As far as its battery, this thing is packing a large 5,000mAh unit, which should last quite a bit with normal use. This device won't come with wireless charging and all top-ups will have to be done through the handset's USB Type-C port. Despite it's shortcomings in the charging department, at its reported €200 price point, it's understandable. As far as other aspects of the device, it will come with NFC and will also have support for dual SIMs. One thing that the news outlet reports is that this phone will arrive with Android 12, which is a strange and will be a bit of a let-down if true.

Source: WinFuture

While color titles were not revealed with this latest report, we are getting new visuals of the handset in the three colors that will be available. When it comes to the design, we can see that the handset actually looks quite sleek, looking similar to Samsung's other handsets that have arrived this year. As far as when this handset will be released, that detail is a bit unclear, but it slated to arrive in the Middle East, and hopefully we will see news of its arrival soon.