Samsung Galaxy A31, A32 4G, and Galaxy M22 are the latest to get Android 12 with One UI 4.1

One UI 4.1 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s custom skin. It made its debut on the Galaxy S22 series and subsequently available as an incremental update to devices running One UI 4.0. But Samsung isn’t stopping there as it’s bringing the newest flavor of One UI on top of Android 12 to many more Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy A31, Galaxy A32 4G, and the Galaxy M22.

Galaxy A31

The stable Android 12 update with One UI 4.1 for the Galaxy A31 is currently available to users in the SER region, which is Samsung’s internal code for Russia. The new build, tagged as A315FXXU1DVD8, is meant for the SM-A315F variant of the phone. The update also brings along the April 2022 security patches.

Galaxy A32 4G

The 5G edition of the Galaxy A32 picked up the One UI 4.1 update last month. Now, the Galaxy A32 4G is receiving a taste of Android 12 with One UI 4.1 in the form of software version A325FXXU2BVD6 in several Asian markets. The SM-A325F model is the only recipient for now, but we hope other variants will get the same treatment in the near future.

Galaxy M22

Nearly eight months after its release, the Samsung Galaxy M22 gets Android 12, and that too with One UI (Core) 4.1. The phone has secured the new update in the form of software version M225FVXXU4BVD8 in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The underlying SPL is April 2022.

It’s worth noting that the updates for the aforementioned devices are rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device.

In case you haven’t received the OTA prompt on your phone yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. You can also grab the stable One UI 4.1 release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

