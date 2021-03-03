The Samsung Galaxy A32 is the company’s cheapest phone with a 90Hz AMOLED display

Hot on the heels of the Galaxy F62 launch last month, Samsung is bringing yet another mid-range smartphone to the Indian market. The company has just launched the Galaxy A32 in the country to take on the likes of Realme X7 and Xiaomi Mi 10i. This appears to be the Galaxy A32 4G model that Samsung detailed late last week and not the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Europe back in January.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Dimensions and Weight 73.6 x 158.9 x 8.4mm

184g Display 6.5-inch sAMOLED

Full HD+

90Hz refresh rate

Waterdrop notch SoC MediaTek Helio G80 2x ARM Cortex-A75 (up to 2.0GHz) 6x ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz) 11nm

Mali-G52 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

15W charger Rear Camera Primary : 64MP f/1.8

: 64MP f/1.8 Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary : 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor

: 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor Quarternary: 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor Front Camera 20MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security In-display fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with One UI 3.1

The main highlight of the Galaxy A32 is its 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz, making it the cheapest Samsung phone to offer a high refresh panel to date. Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. On the back, you get a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and 5MP depth and macro lenses. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that charges via a rather slow 15W charger. The phone runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and has an in-display fingerprint scanner along with the Samsung Knox security suite.

Galaxy A32 Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in four colors: Black, White, Blue, and Violet. The phone is priced at ₹21,999 (~$302) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant with sales kicking off starting today from Samsung.com, retail stores, and leading online portals. As an introductory offer, consumers paying with HDFC Credit or Debit card will be able to avail of up to ₹2000 cashback.