Samsung details the Galaxy A32 4G and Galaxy M62 ahead of launch

Samsung is charging up to bring two new mid-range smartphones to the market. The first is the Galaxy A32 4G, an LTE variant of the Galaxy A32 5G. The second is the Galaxy M62, which appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F62 that launched in India earlier this month. These devices have yet to hit the market yet, but Samsung has decided to share some key details of the phones ahead of a formal announcement.

Galaxy A32 4G

The Galaxy A32 5G was unveiled in January as the cheapest 5G offering from Samsung. The company is now following up with the Galaxy A32 4G variant, and it seems to differ from its 5G sibling in more ways than just network capabilities.

It has a 64MP primary camera instead of 48MP; a 20MP front shooter in place of a 13MP one we saw on the 5G model; an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a side-mounted one; and a slightly bigger 6.5-inch AMOLED 90Hz panel. Other specifications are the same, with the device packing an octa-core chipset (likely MediaTek Dimensity 720), a 5,000mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Galaxy A32 4G will be available in Violet, Black, White, Blue colors, with exact availability and pricing yet to be revealed.

Galaxy M62

As revealed in a leak earlier and further corroborated by the press renders that Samsung is showcasing, the Galaxy M62 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F62 for the international markets. Although Samsung’s listing doesn’t seem to list the specifications of the phone yet, we already know what to expect from it. The Galaxy M62 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 9825 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a gigantic 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 flash storage.

Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the availability or pricing of the Galaxy M62, but we expect to hear from the company in due course.