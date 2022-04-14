Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A71 4G receive Android 12 with One UI 4.1 update

Samsung has set a new benchmark for what software updates can mean for Android devices. From the top-of-the-line flagships to budget-friendly offerings, the Korean OEM has been spreading the One UI 4.1 love across all segments. Earlier this week, we saw the One UI 4.1 rollout going live for the Galaxy M31. Now, two more Galaxy phones are joining the club. Samsung has started seeding the stable Android 12 update with One UI 4.1 to the Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A71 4G in select markets.

Galaxy A32 5G

The One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A32 5G is currently rolling out to users in Thailand in the form of software version A326BXXU4BVC8. The new build is meant for the SM-A326B variant of the phone and it comes with the March 2022 Android security patches. The Galaxy Jump (model number SM-A326K), i.e. the Korean variant of the same device has also received the Android 12 update with One UI 4.1 through software version A326KKSU3BVC7.

So far, the Android 12 rollout has only gone live for the 5G version of the Galaxy A32, but it’s only a matter of time before we see the new software making its way to the LTE models. Samsung is expected to release the update in other markets in the coming weeks but, as of now, the company has released no official information regarding the same.

Galaxy A71 4G

The Galaxy A71 4G (model number SM-A715F) picked up the Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 a few weeks ago. However, the rollout was limited to Hong Kong only. Now, Samsung has finally started pushing the stable Android 12 build with One UI 4.1 for the phone across the globe. The update, tagged with the build number A715FXXU8CVC3, is currently available in Russia, Poland, and Panama.

If you own a Galaxy A32 5G or a Galaxy A71 4G, keep an eye out for the OTA notification. As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it might take several days before the One UI 4.1 update is rolled out to everyone, so don’t worry if you do not see any update prompt on your device. Power users can also download the new release directly from the company’s update server and flash it manually on their Galaxy device.

