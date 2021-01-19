Samsung brings a trio of budget phones to the UK, including the Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung has announced a trio of new budget devices is headed to the U.K., including the recently announced Galaxy A32 5G, which is the company’s most affordable 5G device yet.

The other two devices as part of Samsung’s announcement include the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02, both of which feature a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 15W fast-charging. Both devices were previously revealed last November. Like the Galaxy A32 5G, the Galaxy A12 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4GB of RAM. All three phones support microSD expansion.

“Our new line-up of A Series smartphones demonstrates our commitment to developing products and experiences at all price points without making compromises,” said James Kitto, Vice-President of Sales for Samsung UK & Ireland. “The Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A32 5G add even greater depth to what is an already outstanding A Series portfolio, offer customers cutting-edge innovation, including an expansive display, hardworking camera and 5G at excellent value.”

The Galaxy A02 is the most affordable of the three phones at £139 in white and black; the Galaxy A12 retails for £169 in white, black, and blue, while the Galaxy A32 5G will be available for £249 in black, white, blue, and violet.

These new devices arrive a week after Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 series, so consumers have plenty of new options to choose from. Whereas the Galaxy S21 series offers a high-end experience with the latest advancements in mobile technology, the newest additions to its Galaxy A series line provides consumers with a more tempered experience at an affordable price.

If you’re looking to save some money, Samsung said the Galaxy A12 is available now from Samsung and major U.K. retailers, while the Galaxy A32 5G will be available beginning February 19. Samsung said the Galaxy A02 will be available in the coming weeks.