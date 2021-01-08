Here’s our best look at the Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone to date

We’ve been hearing rumblings about Samsung releasing the Galaxy A32 5G, and a new report has provided an excellent look at what the device may look like

WinFuture on Friday released several images of the Galaxy A32 5G, which appears to feature a teardrop notch, quad-camera setup, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The display will reportedly measure in at 6.5 inches, while the device is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. We’re also expecting 4GB of RAM and support for 15W fast charging.

A separate report from SamMobile claims the Galaxy A32 5G (and Galaxy A52 5G) will be available in the U.S. through AT&T and T-Mobile. It’s unclear, however, when the devices are set to launch, although we’ve been hearing about the Galaxy A32 5G for a few months now.

The Galaxy A32 5G is expected to be Samsung’s most affordable 5G device yet. 5G devices have become more commonplace in the market, and with companies like Samsung bringing down the price, they’re more accessible than ever. Samsung has already released affordable devices equipped with 5G, including the Galaxy A42 5G, which was just $499, and it looks like it will stick to that plan in 2021.

Not all of the details for the Galaxy A32 5G have been revealed, so we’re still waiting on things like battery size, internal storage, and more. But based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, it’s shaping up to be a pretty solid device. While 5G coverage in the U.S. still leaves a lot to be desired, we’re expecting the technology to become the norm as more devices are released.

It’s unclear when Samsung will introduce its new A-series devices, but with CES and an Unpacked event planned for next week, perhaps we’ll see something then. In the meantime, feast your eyes on the leaked images above.