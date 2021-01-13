Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is the company’s latest affordable 5G phone

It was just a few days ago when a leak revealed the Galaxy A32 5G. Now, the device is official, and Samsung confirmed it’ll be available beginning February 12 for €279 for the 64GB model and €299 for the 128GB model. The device comes in black, white, blue, and violet.

The low price point makes the Galaxy A32 5G one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market and fortifies Samsung’s commitment to offering devices at seemingly every imaginable price. But just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to love. Samsung’s new device offers a sleek design, a triple-camera system, and an expansive 6.5-inch Infinity-V display.

“It all comes wrapped in a brand new soft-edge, iconic design with a minimal camera housing and seamless back that updates the Galaxy A series for the modern era,” Samsung said.

In addition, the Galaxy A32 5G offers up to 8GB of RAM, microSD card expansion, an Octa-Core processor (supposedly MediaTek’s Dimensity 720), and a 5,000mAh battery. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor—something that some people might find convenient when facial recognition is obstructed by face masks.

Ahead of today’s announcement, it was reported the Galaxy A32 5G would be available through AT&T and T-Mobile here in the U.S. However, there’s no mention of the device coming stateside yet. Instead, today’s announcement mentions imminent availability in the Samsung online shop and in German stores. The device won’t launch for another month, so perhaps we’ll learn about expanded availability before then.

If you’re uninterested in picking up an affordable 5G device, Samsung is on the verge of introducing a trio of premium devices on January 14. We know pretty much all there is about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series, along with the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag, but in case you need a refresher, you can read up on our extensive coverage.