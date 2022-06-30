Samsung rolls out July 2022 security patches early for the Galaxy A32

When it comes to security updates, Samsung has consistently been ahead of the curve this year. Matter of fact, the Korean OEM has already started updating one of its mid-ranger A-series smartphones with the July 2022 security patches just as June came to a close. The Galaxy A32 is beginning to receive a fresh new software update with the July 2022 security patchset.

As per a recent post on the Samsung Korea Community Forums, the company has started seeding an update for the Korean 4G edition of the Galaxy A32 (model number SM-A325N) with the software version A325NKSU1BVF2. The size of the incremental update package is nearly 1GB and it is currently rolling out only in South Korea.

Apart from bumping the Android security patch level, the new build also comes with a number of system stability improvements. There is no change in the underlying bootloader version, hence power users still have the opportunity to revert back to an older firmware revision if required.

As always, Samsung is pushing the update in batches. Even if you are living in South Korea, or have the Korean Galaxy A32, you might have to wait a couple of days before the OTA notification pops up on your unit. However, if you are no stranger to PC-based flashing, you can skip the waiting queue. To do so, grab the latest release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

In case you’re rocking the 5G edition of the Galaxy A32, though, you’re out of luck. The aforementioned build is not compatible with the Galaxy A32 5G, and thus cross-flashing is strictly a no-go.

To know more about the behind the scenes of the monthly security updates, be sure to read our overview of how the monthly patch process works.

Source: Samsung Korea Community Forums