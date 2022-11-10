Samsung has been killing it with timely OS updates in recent years, and it's no different with Android 13. In its bid to deliver the One UI 5 software to as many phones as possible, the update train has now reached the Galaxy A33 5G. This comes right after the Korean OEM started bumping the Galaxy A53 5G to the latest version of Android.

The stable One UI 5.0 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy A33 owners in multiple European countries carrying the firmware version A336BXXU4BVJG. The release comes with the October 2022 security patch as well as all the Android 13 goodies. Assuming there are no issues, we can expect the update rollout to be expanded into other countries.

Screenshot courtesy: AndroMe

A wider rollout should follow later this month or at the beginning of December, though the release timeline will vary depending on your region and device status — unlocked or carrier-branded. For now, the Android 13 release is only live for the SM-A336B variant of the device, but the other models should not be far behind either.

If you own a Galaxy A33 5G and reside in Europe, keep an eye out for the OTA notification. As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, however, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone so don’t worry if you’re not seeing any update notification on your device just yet.

In case you are no stranger to PC-based flashing, you can skip the waiting queue. To do so, grab the latest software directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device. Notably, there is no change in the bootloader version in the One UI 5 release, which means power users can still revert back to an Android 12-based firmware if required.