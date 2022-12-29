Although the world has its eyes set on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series from Samsung, the company does have plenty more in its pipeline for 2023. One such example is the Galaxy A34, a handset that we have heard about more than a few times this year and finally started to get our first looks back in November. Now, more renders of the device have come to light, giving us our first look and some of the colors that it could be offered in once it comes to retail.

4 Images

Close

The images come to us from The Tech Outlook, which has 360-degree renders of the Galaxy A34 in four color options. Presumably, these are the colors that will be offered by Samsung when the phone arrives to retail. The news outlets shares the names of the colors as graphite, violet, lime and silver. As for other details, the source states that phone could arrive powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB RAM, and have 128GB of internal storage. When it comes to its display, we can expect a 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display that will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz.

On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup, spearheaded by a 48MP, while the front will offer a 13MP unit. As for its battery, we can expect a 5,000mAh unit, which should provide all-day battery life. For the most part, this handset looks like your typical, everyday unit from Samsung. Although it's great to be able to see it early, these aren't official renders, so things could change. Also, we don't have an idea of when it will come to market. Samsung is expected to hold and event sometime in February, where it will showcase the Galaxy S23 and could even end up debuting new Galaxy Book laptops.

Source: The Tech Outlook