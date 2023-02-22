New leaks speak on Samsung's next round of mid-range devices and the subtle changes consumers may see once they launch.

German website WinFuture, has leaked clear, official-looking renders of Samsung's upcoming mid-range Galaxy A34 device. With the Korean OEM having just launched its Galaxy S23 Ultra and others earlier in the month, the design language of its upcoming mid-range phone follows suit quite closely. The A34 in the leaked renders appears to be quite flat, doing away with the camera bump that was previously quite well-known on Samsung devices. The only existing "bump" appears to be the slightly raised camera lenses which was the case with the Galaxy S23 series, too. Additional renders can be viewed at WinFuture.

The Galaxy A34 has been rumored to feature a 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will allegedly feature the MediaTek MT6877V octa-core SoC along with varying RAM options of 6GB and 8GB. The leaks go on to suggest Samsung is interested in keeping its microSD slot with the device, giving users the option of slotting 128GB or 256GB of additional storage.

2 Images

Close

On its back, the Galaxy A34 may deliver a 48MP main shooter. The other two lenses are a little more shrouded in the unknown as the rumors simply mention one will be an 8MP lens while the other may be a 5MP camera. The front of this device is widely the same as the previous leaks about the Galaxy A54. The main difference is with the design of the front-facing selfie camera. The A54 is rumored to be a punch-hole selfie camera while the latest A34 leaks suggest it'll feature a not-as-exciting "Infinity-U" design.

It also looks as though consumers may be treated to a 5,000mAh battery, which was previously suggested for the A54, when the device launches. Samsung's Galaxy A34 leaked renders also give us a look at its probable colors: black, purple, green, and a gradient-finish color option.

Rumors from late December about the upcoming Galaxy A54 suggest it'll have a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED display and a 50MP main shooter. However, new murmurings seem to shed light on what its processor may be, suggesting consumers will find a new Exynos 1380 octa-core to strengthen it.

WinFuture does suggest Samsung could be eyeing an end-of-March release window for these two new phones in its A-series lineup. We may be in luck as MWC 2023 is coming, perhaps Samsung will reveal something more official about its next mid-range device launch.

Source: WinFuture