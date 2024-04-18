Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy A35 5G debuts in the US for $399.99 with a 6.6" 120Hz display, triple-camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

We recently reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G handset, scoring it favorably based on the excellent build quality, the polished OneUI 6.1 experience, and a stunning main camera. While that phone doesn't even officially sell in the United States, Samsung is launching its more affordable sibling, the Galaxy A35 5G in the country today.

Enter the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is an affordable device, sporting a price tag of $399.99 in the U.S. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which should result in some smooth scrolling. Additionally, it boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. Meanwhile, the front-shooter comes in at 13MP.

Samsung also offers three variants of the handset globally, with the RAM and storage configurations detailed below:

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

Coupled with a 5,000mAh "all-day" battery, you can expect to take advantage of all the other regular Samsung capabilities too. These include Knox and seamless integration with Samsung's ecosystem, such as connectivity with wearables like the Galaxy Fit3 and the Watch6.

Samsung is sweetening the pot

In order to entice people to purchase its latest handset, Samsung is sweetening the deal for its U.S. customers. For a limited time only, buyers of the Galaxy A35 5G will receive a 30% discount on the Galaxy Buds FE. In the same vein, if they trade in their old smartphone, they can receive a credit of up to $150 towards the purchase of Samsung's new device.

Sporting color options of Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G will be available for $399.99 at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and "major" carriers starting today.