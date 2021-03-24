Samsung starts rolling out Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A80

Samsung’s One UI 3.1 update train is moving at full steam. The Korean OEM has already updated a bunch of its older flagship phones with the latest One UI version in most regions and has now shifted its focus to updating its legacy mid-range lineup. Just a few days ago, the Samsung Galaxy A50, A50s, and Galaxy A70 received a taste of stable Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Now, it appears the Galaxy A40 and the Galaxy A80 are also getting the sweet treat of Android 11. And as you might have guessed, the builds are indeed based on One UI 3.1.

Both the SM-A405FM and SM-A405FN variants of the Samsung Galaxy A40 are being treated to a fresh Android 11 update that also brings One UI 3.1 to these phones in the form of firmware version A405FMPUU3CUC2 and A405FNXXU3CUC2, respectively. The “FM” model is a Russia-only device, while the update for the “FN” model is currently available in Germany. Besides bumping the One UI version, the update also includes March 2021 security patches but does not change the bootloader version. That means experienced users should be able to downgrade to an older Android 10-based firmware if they wish.

Similarly, the Galaxy A80 has received some One UI 3.1 love in two different regions. For the SM-A805F variant, the update with build number A805FXXU5DUC7 is available in the XEF region, which is Samsung’s code for France. The SM-A8050 model, which is meant for China and Hong Kong, has picked up the update as well. This particular OTA carries firmware version A8050ZxU5DUC7, and besides a jump to Android 11, it also packs March 2021 security patches.

In case you haven’t received the update notification on your Galaxy A40 or Galaxy A80 yet, you can skip the waiting queue altogether and grab the new software using tools like Samsung Firmware Downloader.

Thanks to Telegram user @Funakoshi and XDA Senior Member reyncla for the screenshots!