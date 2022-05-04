Android 12 update goes live for the US Galaxy A42 5G and Galaxy A71 5G

Compared to the global Android device variants, US models have a reputation for being slow with software updates. The OEMs hoped to improve upon that with their close collaboration with the carriers, but the results have been mixed at best. The US Samsung Galaxy A32 5G model, for example, received the One UI 4.1 update more than two weeks after its international counterpart. The saga continues, as the Korean OEM is now bringing Android 12 to two more phones in the US weeks after the global rollout. The US variants of the Galaxy A42 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G are the latest Samsung A-series devices to get a taste of One UI 4 with Android 12.

Galaxy A42 5G

The US carrier unlocked variant of the Galaxy A42 5G is picking up an update to Android 12. Curiously, though, the One UI layer is based on 4.0, not 4.1. The update is meant for the SM-A426U1 model, and it arrives in the form of the software version A426U1UEU3BVD5. Apart from One UI 4 features, the latest software build includes the March 2022 security patches. So far, the rollout is live across several major MVNO and carrier networks.

Galaxy A71 5G

The Galaxy A71 5G has started receiving the stable One UI 4.1 update on US Cellular’s network. The update carries build number A716USQU6EVD3 and is currently rolling out to the SM-A716U carrier variant. This particular model is skipping the One UI 4.0 update and jumping directly to One UI 4.1. The update is based on Android 12 and includes the April 2022 security patches.

The Galaxy A71 5G UW, a Verizon-exclusive model, received Android 12 just a few days ago, so it was only a matter of time before the update reached the regular model.

As usual, the new updates are rolling out in a staged manner, so it may take some before they reach your device. To check if it’s available for your phone, head to Settings > Software update. If you want to skip the waiting queue, you can grab the new release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Galaxy A42 5G or Galaxy A71 5G? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Samsung Update Server (1, 2)