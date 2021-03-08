Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s get updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has rolled out the One UI 3.1 update on top of Android 11 for several of its mid-range models. Even though the Korean OEM is working hard to bring the latest version of One UI to the masses, some of its popular mid-rangers are stuck on older versions of Android. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s, for instance, are still running Android 10 with One UI 2.5. Thankfully, the company is finally getting around to releasing software updates for both the devices that bring a host of new features for users, that too in the form of One UI 3.1.

According to recent user reports from the official Samsung India community website, the OEM has now started rolling out One UI 3.1 atop Android 11 for the Galaxy A50 (model number SM-A505F). The update measures in at about 1.8GB and the build can be identified by the firmware version A505FDDU7CUBC. While the OTA is only available on a limited basis, expect it to roll out to more markets soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, has picked up the One UI 3.1 update with Android 11 in the form of software version A507FNXXU5DUB6. The update is currently available in the XXV region, which is Samsung’s code for Vietnam.

Along with One UI 3.1-specific features, the updates bring security patches for March 2021, system stability improvements, security enhancements, and bug fixes to the device duo. In case you haven’t received the update notification on your Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A50s yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the new build is available for your device or directly download the Odin-flashable firmware using one of the community-developed tools.

It is worth mentioning that the underlying bootloader version remains unchanged in both the cases. As a result, experienced users can perform a manual downgrade to an older Android 10-based firmware, but we would still advise caution before doing so.