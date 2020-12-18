Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 5G receive the One UI 2.5 software update

Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out new updates for the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A90 5G smartphones. The two are the latest additions to the list of devices from Samsung that have received One UI 2.5. The latest update for the Galaxy A50 comes with firmware version A505FDDU5BTL1 and is said to be rolling out in India and Sri Lanka. The size of the update is 1,203MB and also features the latest December Android security patch. The Galaxy A90 5G’s new update, on the other hand, is said to be rolling out in South Korea with version number A908NKSU3CTL3.

As reported by SamMobile, the new updates bring similar features to both the Galaxy A50 and the A90 5G, including a Wi-Fi network quality indicator, the ability to request a Wi-Fi password, support for Bitmoji stickers on the Always-on Display screen, Pro video in the camera app, a split keyboard layout, and a bunch of usual tweaks to performance and bug fixes. The Galaxy A90 5G additionally gets support for Samsung Wireless DeX.

Users of the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A90 5G in the aforementioned countries should receive a notification to update their device. In case you haven’t, you can manually check by heading over to Settings>Software update and hit Download and install. The rollout of the new update is expected to expand to more regions in the coming weeks.

Back in October of 2019, Samsung had updated its update schedule to reflect its commitment to offering monthly updates for the Galaxy A50, and it seems that Samsung is doing its part to keep to its schedule. The Galaxy A90 5G, on the other hand, was launched as the first handset under the company’s A-Series to support 5G connectivity, and it ran on a previous-generation flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855. Thus, the handset was launched in limited markets including Europe and certain parts of Asia.