Samsung Galaxy A51 5G’s One UI 3.0 beta based on Android 11 goes live in Korea

Over the past few months, Samsung has been hard at work rolling out the latest One UI 3.0 and Android 11 updates to its flagship smartphones. The company has so far rolled out stable Android 11 updates to the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold series, and more. With most of the recent Galaxy phones now on the latest version of Android and One UI, the South Koren smartphone maker has now turned its attention to the mid-range lineup. Yesterday, the company opened up a beta program for the Galaxy M31, inviting select users to get a taste of Android 11. Now one more mid-range device has joined the list: Galaxy A51.

In a post over at Samsung Community forums, Samsung has announced the launch of the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy A51 5G. Do note that the beta program is limited to the Korean model (SM-A516N) only. Interested users can participate in the program by heading over to the Samsung Members app and enrolling their device. After enrollment, the Galaxy A51 5G users should receive an OTA of One UI 3.0 beta based on Android 11. The first beta build with version number A516NKSU3ZTL9 has already gone live for registered users. Keep in mind that installing beta software will wipe your data, so make sure to take a full backup beforehand.

The Galaxy A51 5G is the first in the Galaxy A series to receive a One UI 3.0 beta. We don’t know when Samsung plans to extend the beta program to other regions. According to Samsung’s One UI 3.0 update roadmap, the Galaxy A51 5G is slated to receive the stable Android 11 update in Q1 2021 in certain regions. However, seeing how the Galaxy S20 FE received its stable update ahead of the schedule, it’s entirely possible the Galaxy A51 5G owners may receive the final version well before the planned date.