Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A21s start receiving the One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11

Samsung has been working hard to deliver the sweet delight of One UI 3.1 to its smartphones across various price brackets. After delivering the latest iteration of One UI based on Android 11 for its flagships and mid-range devices, the Korean OEM has started updating budget smartphones one by one. Now, ahead of the schedule it previously laid out, Samsung is bringing Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy A21s. The 4G variant of the Galaxy A51 is also getting the UI refresh with the One UI 3.1 update.

Galaxy A21s

The One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy A21s is currently rolling out to users in South Korea in the form of software version A217NKSU5CUC7. As reported by SamMobile, the new build is meant for the SM-A217N variant of the phone and it brings the March 2021 security patches. In case you haven’t received the update notification on your device yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. Samsung is expected to release the update in other markets in the coming weeks but, as of now, the company has released no official information regarding the same.

Galaxy A51

Samsung is also rolling out One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy A51 4G (model number SM-A515F). The device previously received its Android 11 update with One UI 3.0. Unlike the Galaxy A21s, the new update for the Galaxy A51 is rolling out first in Russia and carries firmware version A515FXXU4EUC8 with the latest April 2021 security patches.

In case you haven’t received the update on your device yet, you can grab it using the Samsung Firmware Downloader tool which fetches the firmware directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS). It’s worth noting that the updates for both the aforementioned devices are rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device.