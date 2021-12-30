Galaxy A51 is already receiving January 2022 security update

While we’re still a couple of days away from moving into the next year, Samsung has already started rolling out January 2022 security patches to its smartphones. This isn’t the first time we have seen the South Korean giant releasing new monthly security patches even before publishing the security bulletin; it’s been doing this since the start of 2021. And that trend continues this month with an early release of the January 2022 update for the Galaxy A51.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out January 2022 security patches to the Galaxy A51 via a new software update. The update carries firmware version A515FXXU5EUL3 and is currently rolling out to Galaxy A51 units in Malaysia and Russia. Samsung usually rolls out the new security updates to its flagship phones first so it’s interesting to see the Galaxy A51 being the first in line to get the January 2021 patch. However, we expect the update to make its way to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, and foldables soon.

If you own a Galaxy A51 and reside in Malaysia or Russia, keep an eye out for an OTA notification in the coming days. To manually check for the update, navigate to Settings > Software update and tap on the Download & Install button.

In case you’re wondering when your Galaxy A51 will get the new One UI 4.0 update, it looks like you’ll have to wait some time to get your hands on the latest software. According to Samsung’s official One UI 4.0 update roadmap, the Galaxy A51 will get the Android 12 update in April 2022.

To recall, the Galaxy A51 was launched in November 2019. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB/6GB RAM, a 48MP primary camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. It shipped with Android 10 out-of-the-box and later got updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0.