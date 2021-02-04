Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy XCover Pro get updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0

It’s been a busy period for Samsung as the Korean OEM continues to bring Android 11 with One UI 3.0 to its vast portfolio of devices. With another month is in the books, Samsung is spreading some cheer by releasing the latest iteration of Android to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy XCover Pro.

It wasn’t long ago when Samsung started the One UI 3.0 public beta initiative for the Galaxy A51 5G in its home country, and now something much better in the form of the stable Android 11 update is being shown to the global 4G variant of the smartphone (model number SM-A515F). The new build carries the firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1, which is now rolling out in Russia. The update also includes the latest February 2021 Android security patches. While the OTA is only available on a limited basis, expect it to roll out to more markets soon.

Samsung Galaxy A51 XDA Forums

In addition to rolling out for the Galaxy A51, Samsung has also started a broadscale rollout of the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy XCover Pro. The “XCover” tag is reserved for the rugged lineup, and the Exynos 9611-powered device is not an exception. The Android 11 firmware is tagged as G715FNXXU7BUA8, and it ships with the January 2021 security patchset. The update initially popped up in late January in some regions, but now it should be available for download across the globe.

In case you have the Galaxy A51 or the Galaxy XCover Pro, but haven’t received the update notification yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the OTA prompt is available for your device or not. Power users, on the other hand, can skip the queue and manually download the new firmware packages directly from the company’s update server.

While Samsung has been working to bring One UI 3.0 to more devices, the company is also continuing to develop One UI 3.1, which is currently available for some of its more recent flagship devices. For a breakdown of what One UI 3.1 has to offer, check out this post.