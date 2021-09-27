Get the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $399.99 ($100 off)

If you’re in the market for a new 5G smartphone, there aren’t a lot of cheap options in the U.S. There are a couple of devices like the OnePlus Nord N200, but they may not be powerful enough for what you want. If you’re looking for a true mid-range 5G smartphone, though, then can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. It’s now on sale in the U.S., available new for $399 on Amazon — a saving of $100, and cheaper than anywhere else you can get it currently. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launched in March this year at $499.99, and it’s one of the top U.S. budget 5G options.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G The Galaxy A52 5G is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy right now, with a 120Hz screen, 5G connectivity, and Android 11. See at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is a pretty fast smartphone thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset inside, and the screen now runs at a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, too. Samsung’s promise of three major OS updates is also better than you’d get with any other Android phone in this price range and is tied with Google Pixel devices. Obviously, this phone’s main selling point is the 5G connectivity, since the Galaxy A52 is one of the cheapest devices in the United States that can connect to 5G networks.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Review: The King of Budget 5G Phones in 2021

Overall, the Galaxy A52 5G is one of the strongest budget phones we’ve seen yet out of Samsung, especially in the United States. It’s a great package for the typical price of $500, and in our review, we said that if you can get it on a deal, then that’s even better. This is now a full $100 off, and highly worth considering. You can check out the full specifications below.