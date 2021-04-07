Samsung launches five Galaxy A series smartphones in the USA

Samsung is expanding its budget and mid-range portfolio in the US with the launch of five Galaxy A smartphones. The list includes the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A12, and Galaxy A02s. None of the phones are brand new per se, mind you. They have either already launched in some markets or were previously announced but never put on sale. For example, the Galaxy A42 5G was announced six months ago and is already available in Europe. Similarly, the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s were announced in November and hit the European markets in January.

Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A42 5G: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Build Plastic back

Plastic frame Plastic back

Plastic frame Dimensions & Weight 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g 75.9 x 164.4 x 8.6mm

193g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED (1080 x 2400)

407PPI

90Hz refresh rate

Infinity-O display (centered hole-punch cutout)

800nits peak brightness

Eye Care Display low blue light certification 6.6-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED

60Hz refresh rate

Infinity-U display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x cores @2.2GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz

Adreno 619 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x cores @2.2GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz

Adreno 619 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM

128GB storage 4GB RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

25W fast wired charging

15W charger included 5,000mAh

16W fast wired charging

15W charger included Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8, OIS, AF, tetra-binning

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2, ultra-wide, FF

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro, FF

Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor, FF Primary: 48MP, f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro

Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2, FF 20MP f/2.2, FF Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G (Sub-6Hz)

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

NFC

MST (Not available in India)

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo 5G (mmWave + Sub-6Hz)

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

NFC

MST

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Other Features IP 67 water and dust resistance IP 67 water and dust resistance

Galaxy A52 5G

Launched last month alongside the Galaxy A72, the Galaxy A52 5G is one of the most important devices in Samsung’s 2021 portfolio. Although the device comes in both 4G and 5G flavors, Samsung is only bringing the 5G model stateside. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52 5G packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset and comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configuration. The camera setup is also impressive, with the phone featuring a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor, flanked by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, has an IP67 rating, and comes running One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Galaxy A52 5G will be available in the US from April 9 at a starting price of $500.

Galaxy A42 5G

The Galaxy A42 5G might feel a bit out of date at this point, considering it still uses a 60Hz display. However, it does offer some capable hardware, including a 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera system featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The phone comes running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box.

You can pick up the Galaxy A42 5G in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray, and Prism Dot White. The phone comes in a single 4GB/128G variant and is priced at $400. The device will go on sale in the US from April 8.

Galaxy A32 5G

Specification Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Dimensions and Weight 76.1 x 164.1 x 9.1mm

205g Display 6.5-inch LCD HD+

90Hz refresh rate

Waterdrop notch SoC MediaTek Dimensity 2x ARM Cortex-A76 (up to 2.0GHz) 6x ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Mali-G57 MC3 RAM and Storage 4GB

64GB

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

15W charger Rear Camera Primary : 48MP f/1.8

: 48MP f/1.8 Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary : 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor

: 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Front Camera 13MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G (Sub-6Hz)

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with One UI 3.1

The Galaxy A32 5G was unveiled at the start of this year as the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung. Samsung subsequently brought the phone to the UK, and we also saw a 4G variant making its way to India. In the US, though, Samsung is only bringing the 5G model. The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprints reader.

Available in Black, White, Blue, and Violate colors, the Galaxy A32 5G is priced at $280, with official sales kicking off starting April 9.

Galaxy A12

Specification Galaxy A12 Dimensions and Weight 75.8 x 164 x 8.9mm

205g Display 6.5-inch LCD

1640 x 720 (HD+)

Infinity-V Display (Waterdrop notch) SoC MediaTek Helio P35: 4 x Cortex-A53 @ 2.35GHz 4 x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz 12nm

PowerVR GE8320 RAM and Storage 3GB RAM

32GB storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

15W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary : 16MP

: 16MP Secondary : 5MP, f/2.2

: 5MP, f/2.2 Tertiary : 2MP macro, f/2.4

: 2MP macro, f/2.4 Quarternary: 2MP depth, f/2.4 Front Camera 8MP, f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 10

The Galaxy A12 is a budget-friendly offering and offers a modest hardware package at an affordable price tag. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, MediaTek P35 octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a quad camera setup featuring a 16MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type C port. On the software front, the phone runs Android 10.

The Galaxy A12 will go on sale in the US at $180 from April 9.

Galaxy A02s

Specification Galaxy A02s Dimensions and Weight 75.9 x 166.5 x 92.mm

198g Display 6.8-inch IPS LCD

1640 x 720 (HD+) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450: 8 x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz 14nm

Adreno 506 RAM and Storage 2GB RAM

32GB storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

15W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP, f/2.2

Secondary: 2MP, f/2.4

Tertiary: 2MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 5MP, f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 4.2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Software Android 10

Finally, Samsung is also bringing the entry-level Galaxy A02s, which was originally announced in November. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A02s offers a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 450 SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, a USB C port, and Android 10.

The Galaxy A02s be available in the US starting April 29 at $110.

