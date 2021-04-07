Samsung launches five Galaxy A series smartphones in the USA
April 7, 2021 10:00am Comment

Samsung launches five Galaxy A series smartphones in the USA

Samsung is expanding its budget and mid-range portfolio in the US with the launch of five Galaxy A smartphones. The list includes the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A12, and Galaxy A02s. None of the phones are brand new per se, mind you. They have either already launched in some markets or were previously announced but never put on sale. For example, the Galaxy A42 5G was announced six months ago and is already available in Europe. Similarly, the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s were announced in November and hit the European markets in January.

Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A42 5G: Specifications

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy A52 5GSamsung Galaxy A42 5G
Build
  • Plastic back
  • Plastic frame
  • Plastic back
  • Plastic frame
Dimensions & Weight
  • 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm
  • 189g
  • 75.9 x 164.4 x 8.6mm
  • 193g
Display
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED (1080 x 2400)
  • 407PPI
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Infinity-O display (centered hole-punch cutout)
  • 800nits peak brightness
  • Eye Care Display low blue light certification
  • 6.6-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Infinity-U display
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • 2x cores @2.2GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz
  • Adreno 619
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • 2x cores @2.2GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz
  • Adreno 619
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 25W fast wired charging
  • 15W charger included
  • 5,000mAh
  • 16W fast wired charging
  • 15W charger included
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8, OIS, AF, tetra-binning
  • Secondary: 12MP f/2.2, ultra-wide, FF
  • Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro, FF
  • Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor, FF
  • Primary: 48MP, f/1.8
  • Secondary: 8MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro
  • Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor
Front Camera(s)32MP f/2.2, FF20MP f/2.2, FF
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G (Sub-6Hz)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • NFC
  • MST (Not available in India)
  • GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
  • 5G (mmWave + Sub-6Hz)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • NFC
  • MST
  • GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
SoftwareOne UI 3.1 based on Android 11One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
Other Features
  • IP 67 water and dust resistance
  •  IP 67 water and dust resistance

Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in black and Purple held out in hand

Launched last month alongside the Galaxy A72, the Galaxy A52 5G is one of the most important devices in Samsung’s 2021 portfolio. Although the device comes in both 4G and 5G flavors, Samsung is only bringing the 5G model stateside. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52 5G packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset and comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configuration. The camera setup is also impressive, with the phone featuring a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor, flanked by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, has an IP67 rating, and comes running One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Galaxy A52 5G XDA Forums || Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Hands-on: A promising mid-ranger

The Galaxy A52 5G will be available in the US from April 9 at a starting price of $500.

Galaxy A42 5G

The Galaxy A42 5G might feel a bit out of date at this point, considering it still uses a 60Hz display. However, it does offer some capable hardware, including a 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera system featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The phone comes running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Galaxy A42 5G XDA Forums

You can pick up the Galaxy A42 5G in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray, and Prism Dot White. The phone comes in a single 4GB/128G variant and is priced at $400. The device will go on sale in the US from April 8.

Galaxy A32 5G

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy A32 5G
Dimensions and Weight
  • 76.1 x 164.1 x 9.1mm
  • 205g
Display
  • 6.5-inch LCD HD+
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Waterdrop notch
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A76 (up to 2.0GHz)
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz)
    • 11nm
  • Mali-G57 MC3
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB
  • 64GB
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 15W charger
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 48MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor
  • Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera
  • 13MP f/2.2
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G (Sub-6Hz)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 11 with One UI 3.1

The Galaxy A32 5G was unveiled at the start of this year as the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung. Samsung subsequently brought the phone to the UK, and we also saw a 4G variant making its way to India. In the US, though, Samsung is only bringing the 5G model. The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprints reader.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G featured

Galaxy A32 5G XDA Forums

Available in Black, White, Blue, and Violate colors, the Galaxy A32 5G is priced at $280, with official sales kicking off starting April 9.

Galaxy A12

SpecificationGalaxy A12
Dimensions and Weight
  • 75.8 x 164 x 8.9mm
  • 205g
Display
  • 6.5-inch LCD
  • 1640 x 720 (HD+)
  • Infinity-V Display (Waterdrop notch)
SoC
  • MediaTek Helio P35:
    • 4 x Cortex-A53 @ 2.35GHz
    • 4 x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz
    • 12nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
RAM and Storage
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 15W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 16MP
  • Secondary: 5MP, f/2.2
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4
  • Quarternary: 2MP depth, f/2.4
Front Camera
  • 8MP, f/2.2
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 10

The Galaxy A12 is a budget-friendly offering and offers a modest hardware package at an affordable price tag. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, MediaTek P35 octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a quad camera setup featuring a 16MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type C port. On the software front, the phone runs Android 10.

 

Galaxy A12 XDA Forums

The Galaxy A12 will go on sale in the US at $180 from April 9.

Galaxy A02s

SpecificationGalaxy A02s
Dimensions and Weight
  • 75.9 x 166.5 x 92.mm
  • 198g
Display
  • 6.8-inch IPS LCD
  • 1640 x 720 (HD+)
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450:
    • 8 x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz
    • 14nm
  • Adreno 506
RAM and Storage
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 15W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 13MP, f/2.2
  • Secondary: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Tertiary: 2MP, f/2.4
Front Camera
  • 5MP, f/2.2
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Software
  • Android 10

Finally, Samsung is also bringing the entry-level Galaxy A02s, which was originally announced in November. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A02s offers a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 450 SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, a USB C port, and Android 10.

Galaxy A02s XDA Forums

The Galaxy A02s be available in the US starting April 29 at $110.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s new lineup for the US market? Let us know in the comments below!

Tags Galaxy A02sGalaxy A12SamsungSamsung Galaxy A32 5GSamsung Galaxy A42 5GSamsung Galaxy A52 5G

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments