After seeding the One UI 5 update with Android 13 to the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy M53 5G, and the Galaxy M33 5G yesterday, Samsung is now bringing the latest version of its custom skin to three more phones. The Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, and the Galaxy M62 are the latest phones from the Korean OEM to get the stable One UI 5.0 update.

Galaxy A52 5G

The Android 13 update flavored with One UI 5 for the Galaxy A52 5G is currently rolling out across Europe. The new build, tagged as A526BXXU1DVK2, is meant for the global variant (model number SM-A526B) of the phone.

Among One UI 5.0 features, the latest software release includes Novembe 2022 security patches. It's worth noting that the Galaxy A52 4G has already received the Android 13/One UI 5 update.

Galaxy A52s 5G

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G-powered Galaxy A52s 5G was originally launched with Android 11. Samsung is now rolling out its second major Android update in the form of software version A528BXXU1DVK5 (global) / A528NKSU1DVK2 (South Korea).

So far, the rollout has gone live in South Korea and multiple European countries. The release brings along the November 2022 security patchset.

Galaxy M62

The Galaxy F62 - a rehashed version of the Galaxy M62 - picked up the One UI 5 update about a week ago. Now, the Galaxy M62 is receiving a taste of Android 13 with the November 2022 SPL via software version M625FXXU2CVK2.

At the time of reporting, the new build is available for download in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, but we hope other regions will get the same treatment in the near future.

As usual, the new updates are rolling out in waves, so it may take some time before they reach your device. To check if it’s available for your phone, head to Settings > Software update. In case you want to skip the waiting queue, then try to grab the new release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

