Grab the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $400 ($100 off)

If you’re looking for a new 5G smartphone, there aren’t many affordable options in the United States. There are a few options that you can choose from (Motorola has a ton of offerings) but they might not be powerful enough for your needs. However, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G if you’re searching for a true mid-range 5G smartphone from a reputable company. It’s now on sale in the United States for Black Friday with a new price of $399 on Amazon – making for $100 in savings and a lower price than everywhere else. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was released in March of this year for $499.99, making it one of the best affordable 5G options in the United States.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G The Galaxy A52 5G is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy right now and it's even cheaper for Black Friday, packing a 120Hz screen, 5G connectivity, and Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is a pretty fast smartphone thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset inside, and the screen, too. Samsung’s three major OS updates pledge is better than any other Android phone in this price range, and it’s on par with older Google Pixel smartphones (just not the Google Pixel 6 series). Obviously, the Galaxy A52’s biggest selling feature is its 5G connectivity, as it’s one of the most affordable smartphones in the US that can connect to 5G networks.

Overall, the Galaxy A52 5G is one of Samsung’s most powerful cheap phones to date, particularly in the United States. It’s a fantastic package for the standard price of $500, and we noted in our review that if you can buy it cheaper, that’s even better. This is now a whole $100 off, and it’s a great deal for what you get. Samsung’s update policy for this device is excellent, and so far, the company has been delivering on providing security patch updates.

