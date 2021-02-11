Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 5G may pack high refresh rate displays

Leaks have been pouring in since December about Samsung’s two upcoming mid-range 5G smartphones: the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72. We already got a close look at the overall design of both phones through leaked renders. And now, a new leak has shed more light on some of the key specifications of the phones, including their displays, SoCs, camera hardware, and batteries.

According to SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 will mark the first time that Samsung is bringing a high refresh rate panel to its mid-range lineup. According to the publication, the Galaxy A52 5G will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display at Full HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A72, on the other hand, will have a 90Hz refresh rate display. There will also be an LTE variant of the Galaxy A52, which will sport a 90Hz display.

In terms of internal hardware, the Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and will come in two configurations: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It will sport a 64MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro sensors on the back and a 32MP camera on the front. A 4,500mAh battery will power the phone with support for a 25W fast charger. The phone is said to run Andriod 11 out-of-the-box and come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The report also says the 4G Galaxy A52 will likely share most of the specifications of the 5G model.

The report didn’t reveal much about the Galaxy A72; however, a leak from OnLeaks in December claimed the device will feature a 6.7-inch panel, a plastic back, quad cameras, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung has yet to confirm anything about these smartphones. However, SamMobile is confident that the company will unveil the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 sometime next month.