Samsung Galaxy A52 5G gets ASMR-unboxed ahead of presumed launch next week

Following the launch of the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, Samsung is now gearing up for its second-biggest launch of 2021. At an upcoming event, Samsung will likely lift the covers of two mid-range Galaxy A series devices — the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 — which are expected to drive the bulk of Samsung’s sales this year.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned pretty much everything about the upcoming Galaxy A series devices, right from their design to their pricing. But the latest Galaxy A52 leak leaves nothing to the imagination. The leak in question comes from YouTuber Moboaesthetics, who has unboxed and briefly tested the Galaxy A52 5G just days ahead of its presumed launch.

The video confirms the design we saw in recent leaks and reveals some additional details. According to the unboxing video, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will ship with a 25W fast charger and a clear TPU case in the box. It will be available in a matte black finish like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but with a plastic back and a rectangular camera module that houses a quad-camera array.

Credits: Moboaesthetics

The video further reveals that the Galaxy A52 5G will have the power button and volume rocker on the right edge, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, and a SIM card slot on the top edge. As far as its specifications are concerned, the device will include a 4,500mAh battery, a 32MP front-facing camera, a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’s worth mentioning that some of these camera specifications don’t line up with the information revealed in previous leaks.

Furthermore, the video mentions that the Galaxy A52 5G will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC and run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. It will pack a 120Hz SuperAMOLED display, a dual-SIM card tray with a hybrid microSD card slot, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Although the video doesn’t reveal any other details, previous leaks suggest that the device will have a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution.

Leaks suggest that Samsung will also launch 4G variants of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy 72 at the upcoming event. The 4G variants will mostly be the same as the 5G variants, but they will include different SoCs and 90Hz refresh rate displays. While we haven’t seen any details about the Galaxy A52 4G so far, we have seen leaks about the Galaxy A72 4G, which suggest the same.