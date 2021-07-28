Samsung Galaxy A52 gets August 2021 security update ahead of schedule

Getting regular security patch updates are vital to making smartphones last longer, particularly as new threats emerge in the realm of cybersecurity. That’s why Google has the monthly security bulletin, the most recent of which was published at the start of July 2021. In these bulletins, Google details a number of security vulnerabilities and their fixes in that month’s patch level, but it’s up to device manufacturers to roll out updates with those patches. The gap between the publication of a security bulletin and the update rolling out can vary, but Samsung is typically ahead of the curve when it comes to this. Now, the SM-A525F variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 (the 4G version) is already getting the August 2021 security update in Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

The update rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A52 brings software version A525FXXU3AUG4, and it has a pretty short changelog that mentions improving the battery charging algorithm, improving camera stability, and bumping up the security patch to August 2021. Keep in mind that while it appears that Samsung has “beaten” Google at their own game, Google always waits until the bulletin is public at the start of the month before rolling out the update. Plus, they also share the details of the security bulletin with OEMs like Samsung a month or more in advance to give them time to merge the changes. Still, Samsung has been very good at rolling out security patches in a timely manner, and last month, they were one of the first smartphone manufacturers to roll out the July 2021 security update.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is a pretty recent mid-range phone from Samsung, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone is one of Samsung’s more exciting mid-rangers, though it certainly has many compromises to bring down costs. A mid-ranger getting timely security patches is always welcome, though. Hopefully, this update will start rolling out for the Galaxy A52 in the U.S. soon, too. Keep in mind that with this update, the bootloader has been bumped from v2 to v3, so a downgrade is not possible.

The changelog for the Galaxy A52’s August 2021 security update is below: