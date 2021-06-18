What colors does the Samsung Galaxy A52 come in?

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is a great budget phone to buy in 2021. It offers a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, optional 5G connectivity, and good performance. If you’re planning to buy the Galaxy A52, you might be wondering which color options it sells in. Well, Samsung offers four amazing colors for the Galaxy A52: Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. But not all colors may be available in all markets.

In North America, Samsung sells just one variant of the Galaxy A52 — the 5G model in Awesome Black color. No other variants of the phone are officially listed by the company in the country. You’ll however find several listings for the 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung phone on Amazon but these are imported units, and you won’t get any warranty and will likely have limited network support.

Similarly, in the UK, Samsung just offers the 5G variant of the phone, but you get all the color options. Other European markets get both 4G and 5G models in all colors.

All four colors of the Samsung Galaxy A52 look quite nice. You can opt for Awesome White or Awesome Black for a classic look, or you can choose Awesome Violet or Awesome Blue for a little more character and vibrancy.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Colors

Awesome Black The Awesome Black color of the Samsung Galaxy A52 gives you an all-black look as the front of the phone also includes black borders. View at Samsung

Awesome White The Awesome White color provides a clean look, which is enhanced by the blacks present in the camera setup and on the front of the phone. View at Amazon

Awesome Blue The Awesome Blue variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 just looks fresh. If you want to stand out, it’ll make you stand out. View at Amazon

Awesome Violet Samsung Galaxy A52’s Awesome Violet color looks quite interesting and will surely be loved by a lot of people. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G: Colors

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G The 4G model of the Samsung Galaxy A52 gets the exact same colors as the 5G model. View at Samsung Germany

If we talk about the specifications of the phone, there are a number of similarities between the 4G and 5G variants. The phone packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 11 with One UI. For the imaging needs, it includes four cameras on the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is a 32-megapixel fixed-focus selfie shooter on the front as well, with an f/2.2 lens.

The 4G and 5G models of the A52 differ only on the processor and RAM fronts. You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor on the 5G variant, whereas in the 4G model, there is a Snapdragon 720G processor. The 5G buyers will have the choice to go for 6GB or 8GB of RAM, whereas 4G buyers will get an option for a 4GB RAM version.

So which Samsung Galaxy A52 color are you planning to get? Let us know in the comments section. Also, since you’re buying the Galaxy A52, make sure to get a case to keep it safe. We’ve selected some of the best Galaxy A52 cases for you.