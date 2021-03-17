Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 offer high refresh rate displays and 64MP OIS cameras

Samsung is lifting curtains from three new smartphones today as the South Korean giant continues to push for dominance in the mid-range segment across the globe. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 are the latest entrants in the Galaxy A portfolio and bring notable improvements over their predecessors, including a switch to a higher refresh rate display, improved cameras, and bigger batteries. Let’s take a look at all three devices and find out what they bring to the table.

Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy A52 4G Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Build Plastic back

Plastic frame Plastic back

Plastic frame Dimensions & Weight 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED

90Hz refresh rate

Infinity-O display (centered hole-punch cutout)

800nits peak brightness

Eye Care Display low blue light certification 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

Infinity-O display (centered hole-punch cutout)

800nits peak brightness

Eye Care Display low blue light certification SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 2x cores @2.3GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz

Adreno 618 GPU Snapdragon 750G SoC 2x cores @2.2GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz

RAM & Storage 4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 6GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

25W fast wired charging 4,500mAh

25W fast wired charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.8, OIS, AF, tetra-binning

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro

Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor Primary: 64MP f/1.8, OIS, AF, tetra-binning

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro

Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor Front Camera(s) 32MP FF 32MP FF Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band WiFi 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band WiFi Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

3 generations OS updates

4 years of security updates One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

3 generations OS updates

4 years of security updates Other Features IP67 water and dust resistance

Samsung SmartThings Find IP67 water and dust resistance

Samsung SmartThings Find

Starting with the Galaxy A52, there are two models: the standard A52 and a 5G variant. Both phones share the same hardware on the inside, with the refresh rate and 5G support being the only real differences. On the Galaxy A52, you get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 800nits peak brightness. The Galaxy A52 5G has the same 6.5-inch panel but pairs it with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, we have four cameras arranged in a minimal camera housing. The primary shooter has been upgraded from 48MP to 64MP with OIS. However, the 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, and macro lenses and the 32MP front are unchanged from the last model.

The Galaxy A52 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor featuring 2x cores running at 2.3GHz frequency and 6x cores clocked at 1.8GHz clock-speed, coupled with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A52 5G is fueled by the Snapdragon 750G processor.

Both phones pack a 4,500mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh cell on the Galaxy A51. Rounding up the rest of the specifications are dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, IP67 water and dust protection, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Samsung is also promising 3 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G come in Black, White, Blue, and Violet colors. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G go on sale in select markets starting today at a starting price of €349 and €429, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A72: Specifications

Specification Galaxy A72 Dimensions and Weight 77.4 x 165.0 x 8.4mm.

203g Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

90Hz screen refresh rate

Full HD+

Hole-punch display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G: 2x performance cores at 2.3GHz + 6x efficiency cores at 1.8GHz 8nm

Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

25W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP f/1.8, OIS

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide,

Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, 3x zoom

Quaternary: 5MP depth sensor Front Camera 32MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Knox Software Android 11 with One UI 3.1

3 generations OS updates

4 years of security updates

A direct successor to the Galaxy A71 of last year, the Galaxy A72 has many exciting upgrades. The device packs a 6.7-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display in a body measuring 77.4 x 165.0 x 8.4mm. Moving to the back, the Galaxy A72 offers a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x lossless zoom, and a 5MP macro lens. The primary and telephoto cameras both feature Optical Image Stabilization.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A72 is powered by a Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

A 5,000mAh battery keeps the phone up and running, while an IP67 rating protects against dust and water spills. Other notable highlights of the Galaxy A72 include an in-display fingerprint scanner, microSD card expansion, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio enhancements, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Samsung’s Knox security suite. Similar to the Galaxy A52 series, the Galaxy A72 also gets 3 generations of OS upgrades along with 4 years of security updates.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy A72 comes in the same color options as the Galaxy A52: Black, White, Blue, and Violet. The device is priced at €449 and will be available in select markets starting today.