Samsung rolls out April 2021 security patches to the Galaxy A52, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung recently pushed out the April 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21, Galazy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Note 10 in some regions. The 4G variant of the Galaxy A51 has also received a similar bump on the Android security patch level (SPL) through its One UI 3.1 update. Such an early security patch release is possible because of the fact that Google notifies Android Partners about the Android framework and Linux kernel issues listed in a particular Android Security Bulletin (ASB) at least 30 days before the public release. Now, four more devices from the Korean OEM’s portfolio – the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy Tab S6 – have picked up new updates with the April 2021 patchset.

Galaxy A52

As reported by SamMobile, the April 2021 security update for the Galaxy A52 4G (model number SM-A525F) with the firmware version A525FXXU1AUC5 is now rolling out in several European countries. Judging from the version number, the new build brings a handful of feature improvements alongside the obvious bump in the Android security patch level.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G XDA Forums || Samsung Galaxy A52 5G XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G The Galaxy A52 4G is the latest mid-ranger from Samsung, which packs features like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 64MP quad camera setup, IP67 water and dust resistance, and more, in an easy-to-handle polycarbonate body. Buy from Samsung France

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G The Galaxy A52 5G is the latest mid-ranger from Samsung, bringing along features like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 64MP quad camera setup, IP67 water and dust resistance, and more, in an easy-to-handle polycarbonate body. Buy from Samsung UK

Galaxy S20 FE

Just like the Galaxy A52, the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (model number SM-780F) is also receiving the April 2021 security patch update. The new build is tagged as G780FXXS2CUC8 and it is currently available across Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE XDA Forums

Galaxy S10

Last but not least, the April 2021 security update is rolling out for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S10 lineup (model number SM-G97xF) in the form of firmware version G97xxXXU9FUCD. This particular build has gone live in several regions, including countries in Europe and Asia.

XDA Forums: Galaxy S10e || Galaxy S10 || Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy Tab S6

Just a few weeks ago, the Galaxy Tab S6 received its Android 11 update with One UI 3.1. The LTE variant of the tablet (model number SM-T865) is now getting the April 2021 patches in the DBT region, which is Samsung’s code name for Germany.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 XDA Forums

As always, the updates are rolling out in batches. You might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device. However, if you are no stranger to manual flashing, you can just skip the waiting queue and download the firmware package directly from the company’s update server using tools like Samsung Firmware Downloader. There is just one caveat: You need a PC to flash the downloaded firmware on your phone.

At the time of writing this article, Samsung’s Mobile Security portal has not been updated with the details of the April 2021 security bulletin.