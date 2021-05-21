Samsung Galaxy A52 series gets Galaxy S21’s video call effects, May 2021 patches, and more

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has rolled out the May 2021 Android security patches to quite a few devices. The company’s flagship Galaxy S21 series was the first to receive the update towards the end of last month, and it was followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy S20 series, and the Galaxy Note 20 series. Now that the company has rolled out the update to most of its flagship phones, it’s shifting focus to its mid-range Galaxy A52 series.

According to Sammobile, Samsung has started rolling out a major update to the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G, which brings the May 2021 security patches to the popular mid-range duo. Galaxy A52 users in Russia, Ukraine, Vietnam, and a few other Asian countries have started receiving the update (firmware version A525FXXU2AUE1), and it brings a new bootload (v2) in tow. A similar update (firmware version A526BXXU1AUE1) is rolling out to Galaxy A52 5G users in Europe.

Along with the May 2021 security patches, the latest update for the Galaxy A52 series comes with Quick Share improvements, touch screen optimizations, camera performance improvements, and connectivity optimizations. Additionally, the update brings new video call effects to the mid-range devices, which were previously limited to the flagship Galaxy S21 series. These video call effects will let users blur out the background or set a custom background in video calls made through apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Duo. You can find the new feature within the Advanced features menu in the device settings.

As always, Samsung is rolling out the update in a phased manner. This means that it will roll out to a small subset of users initially, with a broader rollout following in the next few days. If you haven’t received it on your phone yet, you can check for it in the Software update section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware package from Sammobile’s archive and flash it manually.