Samsung kicked off the One UI 5 beta program for its mid-range devices, starting with the Galaxy A52, towards the end of September. However, it wasn't the first mid-range device to receive the stable Android 13 update. Over the last few weeks, Samsung has released stable One UI 5 to the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33. The budget-friendly Galaxy M52 and Galaxy M32 have also received the update. Now, it's finally time for the Galaxy A52.

According to Sammobile, Samsung has started rolling out stable One UI 5 (firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB) based on Android 13 to Galaxy A52 users in Russia. The update brings a host of new features, like stackable widget support, Bixby Text Call, new multitasking gestures, and more, along with the Android security patches for November 2022.

Although we don't have access to the full changelog for the release, it's safe to assume that it packs all the new features Google introduced in Android 13 and several Samsung-exclusive features. If you haven't received the update on your device, you can check for it by heading to the Software update section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware file from Samsung's Firmware Update Server (FUS) and follow the instructions in our guide to flashing updates on Samsung devices to install it manually.

As mentioned previously, the One UI 5 stable rollout for the Galaxy A52 is currently limited to Russia. But the update should arrive in other regions over the next few days. Samsung is doing a phenomenal job of releasing One UI 5 updates to its devices, and you shouldn't have to wait too long to try the Android 13 release on your phone.

Via: Sammobile