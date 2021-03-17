Samsung Galaxy A52: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest mid-rangers

Samsung just concluded its second-biggest launch event of 2021 and lifted the covers off three new Galaxy A series devices — the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72. The new mid-range phones offer significant upgrades over their predecessors in almost all aspects, right from their design to their specifications. In case you missed our previous coverage of the devices, here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G:

Samsung Galaxy A52: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy A52 4G Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Build Plastic back

Plastic frame Plastic back

Plastic frame Dimensions & Weight 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED (1080 x 2400)

407PPI

90Hz refresh rate

Infinity-O display (centered hole-punch cutout)

800nits peak brightness

Eye Care Display low blue light certification 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED (1080 x 2400)

407PPI

120Hz refresh rate

Infinity-O display (centered hole-punch cutout)

800nits peak brightness

Eye Care Display low blue light certification SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 2x cores @2.3GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz

Adreno 618 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x cores @2.2GHz + 6x cores @1.8GHz

Adreno 619 RAM & Storage 4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 6GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

25W fast wired charging 4,500mAh

25W fast wired charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.8, OIS, AF, tetra-binning

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2, ultra-wide, FF

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro, FF

Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor, FF Primary: 64MP f/1.8, OIS, AF, tetra-binning

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2, ultra-wide, FF

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, macro, FF

Quaternary: 5MP f/2.4, depth sensor, FF Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2, FF 32MP f/2.2, FF Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

NFC

MST

GPS, GLONASS< BeiDou, Galileo LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

NFC

MST

GPS, GLONASS< BeiDou, Galileo Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Other Features IP 67 water and dust resistance

Samsung SmartThings Find IP 67 water and dust resistance

Samsung SmartThings Find

Design

Both the Samsung Galaxy A52 variants are identical in terms of design. They feature a large rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel, an FHD+ display over on the front with a centered hole-punch cutout, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom sandwiched between a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille. The power button and volume rocker can be found on the right edge, while the left edge is left blank.

As far as the construction is concerned, both phones are plastic for the most part. But that was to be expected since the vanilla Galaxy S21 also has a plastic back. Nevertheless, the phones should look and feel more premium than the Galaxy A51 as they feature a new matte haze finish and a soft edge around the camera island. The phones are also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, so that’s an added bonus.

Display

While the two variants look exactly the same, there is one major difference between them — the display. Both phones pack the same 6.5-inch Infinity-O SuperAMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, but they offer different peak refresh rates.

The regular Galaxy A52 offers a peak refresh rate of 90Hz and the Galaxy A52 5G offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. Other than that, the displays are pretty much the same. Both phones have a peak brightness of 800nits, they are certified for low blue light emission, and they also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

SoC, RAM & Storage

The vanilla Galaxy A52 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that features two big cores clocked at 2.3GHz and six little cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device also features a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB cards.

The Galaxy A52 5G, on the other hand, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip with two big cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six little cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Much like the 4G variant, it too features a microSD card slot for further expansion.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Cameras

While the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G pack different SoCs, Samsung has outfitted both phones with the same quad-camera setup. The phones feature a 64MP f/1.7 primary camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Over on the front, both devices sport a 32MP fixed focus selfie shooter.

The main 64MP shooter on both devices comes with optical image stabilization (OIS), it makes use of Samsung’s Tetrapixel (tetra-binning) technology to combine four nearby pixels into one and deliver 12MP photos with larger pixels, and it features multi-frame processing support for Night mode shots.

Samsung has also bundled a couple of fun software features to help you make the most of the cameras, including a feature called My Filter that will let you create custom filters and a Fun Mode that will let you use Snapchat Lenses within the stock camera app. The devices also feature a Pro Video mode that gives you more controls while capturing video.

Battery & Charging

Both variants of the Galaxy A52 pack 4,500mAh batteries that support 25W fast charging. The phones will come with a 25W charger in the box. Although the Galaxy A52’s battery capacity may not seem all that impressive compared with other devices in the same price range, the devices should offer decent battery life as they feature mid-range processors and FHD+ displays. Out of the two, we expect the vanilla Galaxy A52 to outperform the Galaxy A52 5G in terms of battery life, as it packs a lower refresh rate 90Hz display, a less powerful SoC, and no 5G connectivity.

Connectivity

The vanilla Galaxy A52 offers LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi. It also features NFC support for payments. The Galaxy A52 5G, on the other hand, offers Sub6 5G support, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi. It too features NFC support for payments. Both phones feature a dual SIM card tray with one dedicated SIM slot and one hybrid slot.

Software

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Therefore, the devices should launch with all the new features that Samsung introduced with One UI 3.1 earlier this year. But we haven’t had the opportunity to check them out at the moment, so we can’t say for sure if all the new features are available on the devices.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A52 and the 5G variant also feature a couple of additional camera features, like the My Filter feature, Fun Mode, and Pro Video Mode. Although some of these features are available on other Samsung Galaxy devices too, the new Fun Mode feature is exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy A series.

Samsung has also promised three generations of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the devices, which is in line with the company’s recent software support commitments. This makes the new Galaxy A52 phones significantly better alternatives to similarly priced counterparts that don’t offer as many updates.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G XDA Forums || Samsung Galaxy A52 5G XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy A52: Pricing & Availability

The all-new Samsung Galaxy A52 is priced starting at €349 (~$415) in select markets while the Galaxy A52 5G starts at €429 (~$511). The devices will be available for purchase in most regions this month and in April in the United States. We’ll update this post with more pricing and availability details as soon as they’re released.

Samsung is offering both devices in four matte colorways — Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.