Samsung Galaxy A52s design and colors revealed in new leaked renders

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 5G and A52 4G in March. Nearly five months later, the South Korean smartphone giant is gearing up to add a new model to the lineup in the Galaxy A52s. The phone has been making rounds in various leaks over the past couple of weeks and recently got certified by FCC, hinting at an imminent launch. Now some newly leaked renders have given us a closer look at the phone’s design.

Twitter user @_snoopytech has shared fresh renders of the Galaxy A52s, showcasing the overall design and color options of Samsung’s upcoming midranger. Quite unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A52s looks identical to the Galaxy A52, featuring a centered hole-punch display on the front and a rectangle camera module on the back that seems to house four camera sensors and an LED flash. As per the leaker, the phone will come in a single 128GB storage configuration and will be priced around €450 in Europe. Based on the renders shared by the leaker, it looks like the phone will be available in at least four colors: White, Black, Violate and Mint.

While other specs of the Galaxy A52s aren’t known, we don’t expect it to differ wildly from the current Galaxy A52 5G/4G. To recall, the Galaxy A52 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 750G (Snapdragon 720G on the 4G model), quad cameras headlined by a 64MP primary sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, stereo speakers, and an IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52s will likely pack similar hardware with some minor upgrades.

In other news, Samsung is holding its mega Galaxy Unpacked event next week where the company is set to unveil a bunch of new hardware, including new foldables — which you can already reserve for free with special early-bird offers, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy S21 FE.