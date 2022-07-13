Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

The deals keep rolling in as Amazon Prime Day continues, and one of the best available is for Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G. You don’t have to break an arm and a leg to get a great phone these days, and the Korean OEM’s Galaxy A-series is the perfect evidence of that. The Galaxy A53 is among the best Android phones you can buy right now, and with today’s deal, it’s an even better value.

The 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy A53 is a steal at its usual price of $450, but Amazon has it on sale through its storefront for just $325. Don’t let the low price tag fool you — this phone offers a lot of bang for your buck. The device is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. MicroSD card support is there too, should you need to expand storage in the future.

But what makes the Galaxy A53 unique — especially at this price — is its 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display. While it’s capped at 1080p, it’s tough to find phones from a reputable company with a high refresh rate panel without breaking the bank. In addition, Samsung has promised four major OS updates for this device.

Even at $325, you’ll still get a premium experience from Samsung. Four years of OS updates is as good as it gets with an Android mid-ranger, and five years of security patches mean this purchase can take you pretty far. The One UI skin that runs here is responsive with relatively smooth animations and an intuitive swipe gesture navigation.

If you’re in the market for an unlocked 5G smartphone and your budget is under $350, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Galaxy A53 5G right now if you live in the US.